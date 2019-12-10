Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Central district in November. Photo: David Wong
Is patience wearing thin for foreign firms in Hong Kong after months of protests?
- Business leader warns contingency plans are being made in case violence flares again in troubled city
- Competition from rival cities could lead to loss of talent in years ahead
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Central district in November. Photo: David Wong
Retailers have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong
At least 5,600 retail jobs to go in Hong Kong and 7,000 firms to fold in coming six months as protests land heavy blow on economy, survey finds
- About 30 per cent of the 176 companies which responded to survey said they would lay off 10 per cent of their staff in the coming six months
- Hong Kong Retail Management Association, which carried out the survey, says doom and gloom in industry will cause a chain reaction for economy
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Retailers have been hit hard by months of civil unrest. Photo: Edward Wong