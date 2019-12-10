China hands over cases of detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to prosecutors
- Two have been held for a year on spying charges in move widely seen as retaliation for detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
- Canadian government complains pair have been denied access to a lawyer and contact with families, but Chinese say they are ‘in good condition’
China said on Tuesday that the cases of two Canadians who have been held on spying charges for a year have been handed over to prosecutors.
The detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor has prompted accusations that it was in retaliation for the arrest in Canada of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the investigation into their cases had been completed and the cases would be “reviewed and prosecuted in accordance with the law”.
She added that the Canadian embassy had been allowed several consular visits and said the pair “are in good condition … all their legitimate rights have been guaranteed”.
Former diplomat Kovrig has been charged with “gathering state secrets and intelligence for abroad” while Spavor, who promoted tourism and investment in North Korea, was accused of “stealing and providing state secrets for abroad”.
Such trials are usually carried out behind closed doors.
Tuesday was the first anniversary of the pair’s detention and Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne issued a statement to mark the occasion that said: “Since then, they have not had access to a lawyer and have been denied contact with their families and loved ones.
“We will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians.”
In response, the Chinese embassy in Canada published a statement on its website, accusing Champagne of “making irresponsible comments” and denying that the arrests were “arbitrary”.
“We must point out that what Canada and the United States did to Meng Wanzhou was arbitrarily arresting a Chinese citizen and seriously infringing her legal rights,” the statement said.
“China again urges Canada to correct their wrongdoing, release Ms Meng immediately and let her return to China safely.”
Meng, chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested on December 1 last year when making a flight transfer in Vancouver.
She is wanted in the US on fraud charges relating to alleged breaches of US sanctions on Iran.
She was released on bail 10 days later and has since lived under house arrest in Vancouver as her legal team challenges the extradition request.
As relations between the two countries worsened following the arrest, China has also blocked Canadian farm imports and sentenced two other Canadians to death for drug offences.
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou thanks supporters after a year under house arrest, noting how ‘time has slowed to a crawl’
- Under her bail terms, Meng has to wear an ankle monitor, abide by a 11pm to 6am curfew, and pay for 24-hour surveillance by a private security firm
Just over a year ago, Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and founder Ren Zhengfei’s daughter, lived a busy life in Shenzhen, China, a southern coastal metropolis where the world’s largest telecommunications equipment company is headquartered.
Meng had a packed schedule, crammed with back-to-back meetings starting at breakfast and often going long into the night.
Today, her life has taken a 180-degree turn. Canadian police, at the behest of the US, apprehended Meng on charges of bank fraud in December last year while she was transiting in Canada. She was placed under house arrest, where she has remained for the past year as Canadian courts deliberate over her extradition to the US.
Over the last 12 months, time has slowed to a crawl for Meng.
“Now, time moves so slowly that I have more than enough time to finish reading a book,” Meng penned in a letter dated December 1, 2019. “It moves so slowly that I have enough time to discuss a trivial matter with colleagues, or meticulously complete an oil painting.
“Over this year, I’ve learned to be strong, to face the situation calmly, and not to be afraid of the unknown,” she wrote, before expressing thanks to her supporters, Huawei colleagues, customers and suppliers.
The letter, which was first published on Meng’s WeChat Moments page and later republished on Huawei’s internal community platform Xinshengshequ, outlined her reflections on the anniversary of her arrest.
The case has come to embody not only Washington’s suspicion of China’s rising prowess in technology and the potential national security concerns it brings, but also the complex geopolitics of the telecommunications industry as Huawei looks to lead the roll-out for upcoming superfast 5G mobile networks.
Huawei has maintained that Meng's arrest was politically motivated and that she is innocent.
Canada, which facilitated the arrest on behalf of the US, has also drawn the ire of China. Soon after, two Canadian citizens were detained in China and have been in custody for over 10 months on allegations of spying, while another two Canadians were sentenced to death over drug offences.
The detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – who were accused of threatening China’s state security – have at times been denied access to lawyers and cannot see their families; their lives are in stark contrast to Meng’s. Her bail and house arrest has been widely seen as comfortable and even luxurious, with the BBC calling her “trapped in a gilded cage”.
Meng, who is often photographed outside her multimillion-dollar Vancouver home in impeccable dress, complete with a court-mandated ankle monitor, is free to move about within a 100-square-mile patch of Vancouver until her 11pm curfew.
She is also free to receive visitors. Just last week, China’s ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu was a guest at her home.
Under her bail terms, Meng has to wear the ankle monitor which tracks her location, abide by an 11pm to 6am curfew, and pay for 24-hour surveillance by private security firm Lions Gate Risk Management Group. Her two guards and driver are tasked with ensuring she does not violate her bail conditions.
Meng is awaiting her extradition trial expected to begin on January 20 next year. Previously, she has appeared at several court hearings, where throngs of supporters turned up to cheer her on.
“At each trial, there are always long lines of people outside the court, and everyone’s enthusiasm and support has warmed my heart,” Meng wrote, before adding that she heard from colleagues that even food deliverymen would write words of encouragement for Huawei on the receipts of the meals they deliver to employees.
Meng also thanked the kindness of the Canadian people, including the correctional officers and other inmates at the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women – where she was initially held – who helped her make it through the “worst days” of her life.
Hours after Meng’s letter was posted on the internal Huawei website, employees had left nearly 300 comments, with words of encouragement and well wishes.
“What stands behind suffering is greatness,” read one. “Add oil! Live well, we’re awaiting your return.”