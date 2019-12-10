Channels

A scene from the 1956 Chinese film Shang Gan Ling, about the Korean war Battle for Triangle Hill, subject of a new film which is about to go into production in China. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China’s rare nod for Korean war film seen as boost to nationalism

  • The Battle of Triangle Hill is known in China as a victory against foreign aggressors
  • Film’s timing linked to deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington on multiple fronts
Topic |   US-China relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 9:15pm, 10 Dec, 2019

A scene from the 1956 Chinese film Shang Gan Ling, about the Korean war Battle for Triangle Hill, subject of a new film which is about to go into production in China. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Unmasked was produced by Russia Today. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Russian TV production echoes China’s line on Hong Kong protests

  • Russia Today documentary puts its weight behind Beijing’s claims of foreign interference in anti-government protests in the city.
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 12:57am, 10 Dec, 2019

Hong Kong Unmasked was produced by Russia Today. Photo: Handout
