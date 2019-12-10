A scene from the 1956 Chinese film Shang Gan Ling, about the Korean war Battle for Triangle Hill, subject of a new film which is about to go into production in China. Photo: Handout
China’s rare nod for Korean war film seen as boost to nationalism
- The Battle of Triangle Hill is known in China as a victory against foreign aggressors
- Film’s timing linked to deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington on multiple fronts
Topic | US-China relations
A scene from the 1956 Chinese film Shang Gan Ling, about the Korean war Battle for Triangle Hill, subject of a new film which is about to go into production in China. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong Unmasked was produced by Russia Today. Photo: Handout
Russian TV production echoes China’s line on Hong Kong protests
- Russia Today documentary puts its weight behind Beijing’s claims of foreign interference in anti-government protests in the city.
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Unmasked was produced by Russia Today. Photo: Handout