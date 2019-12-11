Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China’s new chief climate negotiator takes helm at UN summit in Madrid
- Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
- Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators walk past the city hall in Madrid during a mass climate march to demand urgent action on the climate crisis. Photo: AFP
COP25 summit: fossil fuel groups accused of trying to influence climate talks
- Environmental groups have raised concerns that oil and gas groups paid massive sponsorships and sent lobbyists to the talks
- But the UN’s climate change secretary says all groups need to be involved in the transition away from fossil fuels
