Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s new chief climate negotiator takes helm at UN summit in Madrid

  • Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
  • Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
Topic |   Environment
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Albert Han  

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Dec, 2019

Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
Demonstrators walk past the city hall in Madrid during a mass climate march to demand urgent action on the climate crisis. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

COP25 summit: fossil fuel groups accused of trying to influence climate talks

  • Environmental groups have raised concerns that oil and gas groups paid massive sponsorships and sent lobbyists to the talks
  • But the UN’s climate change secretary says all groups need to be involved in the transition away from fossil fuels
Topic |   Climate change
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:19pm, 7 Dec, 2019

Demonstrators walk past the city hall in Madrid during a mass climate march to demand urgent action on the climate crisis. Photo: AFP
