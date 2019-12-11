Channels

Kurt Tong, former US consul general to Hong Kong, speaks in New York on Tuesday. Photo: SCMP
China /  Diplomacy

US-China trade war fallout among crucial factors that will ripple into next decade, analysts say

  • Governments’ directions – whether the US tilts toward isolationism or internationalism, and if China remains authoritarian or liberalises – are seen as key
  • The protest crisis was also discussed, with a panellist pointing out that Hongkongers have deep frustrations that have not been addressed
Topic |   China Conference
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 8:51am, 11 Dec, 2019

Ren Hongbin, assistant minister of commerce, said China hopes a trade deal can be reach as soon as possible. Photo: Getty Images
Economy /  China Economy

China hopes trade war deal will come ‘as soon as possible’, vows once again to reform economy

  • China’s assistant minister of commerce Ren Hongbin said Beijing is hoping negotiations can conclude on a trade deal soon
  • Ren would not divulge any further detail, but advised gathered media to watch the Ministry of Commerce’s future press statements for more information
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 12:05am, 10 Dec, 2019

