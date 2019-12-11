Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
Parliament to scrutinise Canada-China relations in defeat for Trudeau
- Canadian lawmakers deliver on threat to examine ‘soft’ approach to Beijing with vote to form special committee
- Conservative opposition accuses prime minister of failing to stand up for Canada’s interests
Topic | Canada
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia supreme court for a hearing Vancouver, Canada on September 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest
- A judge has asked Canada’s attorney general to hand over more evidence and documents relating to the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
- Meng was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport in December last year at the request of the US, and is fighting extradition
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia supreme court for a hearing Vancouver, Canada on September 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters