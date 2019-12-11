Channels

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Parliament to scrutinise Canada-China relations in defeat for Trudeau

  • Canadian lawmakers deliver on threat to examine ‘soft’ approach to Beijing with vote to form special committee
  • Conservative opposition accuses prime minister of failing to stand up for Canada’s interests
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:45am, 11 Dec, 2019

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: Reuters
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia supreme court for a hearing Vancouver, Canada on September 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech

Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou wins Canada court fight to see more documents related to her arrest

  • A judge has asked Canada’s attorney general to hand over more evidence and documents relating to the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou
  • Meng was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport in December last year at the request of the US, and is fighting extradition
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:22am, 11 Dec, 2019

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia supreme court for a hearing Vancouver, Canada on September 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters
