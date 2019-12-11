Confucius Institutes have been established in almost 500 higher education institutions globally. Photo: Doris Liu
China /  Diplomacy

Belgian university closes its Chinese state-funded Confucius Institute after spying claims

  • Vrije Universiteit Brussel says cooperating with the institute is no longer consistent with its policies
  • Security services had accused Song Xinning, former head of the institute at the university, of being a recruiter for Chinese intelligence
Topic |   China’s soft power
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 7:30pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Confucius Institutes have been established in almost 500 higher education institutions globally. Photo: Doris Liu
READ FULL ARTICLE
The report included a photo of two employees burning books in front of the public library in Zhenyuan, Gansu province. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese library sparks outrage over report staff burned ‘banned books’

  • Employees set fire to 65 ‘illegal publications’ in front of building after ‘thorough clean-up’
  • Social media users draw comparisons with actions of Qin dynasty emperor believed to have ordered texts to be burned and scholars to be buried alive
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 11:17pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The report included a photo of two employees burning books in front of the public library in Zhenyuan, Gansu province. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.