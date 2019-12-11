Confucius Institutes have been established in almost 500 higher education institutions globally. Photo: Doris Liu
Belgian university closes its Chinese state-funded Confucius Institute after spying claims
- Vrije Universiteit Brussel says cooperating with the institute is no longer consistent with its policies
- Security services had accused Song Xinning, former head of the institute at the university, of being a recruiter for Chinese intelligence
The report included a photo of two employees burning books in front of the public library in Zhenyuan, Gansu province. Photo: Handout
Chinese library sparks outrage over report staff burned ‘banned books’
- Employees set fire to 65 ‘illegal publications’ in front of building after ‘thorough clean-up’
- Social media users draw comparisons with actions of Qin dynasty emperor believed to have ordered texts to be burned and scholars to be buried alive
