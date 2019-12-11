Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave US flags after the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: May Tse
China launches PR blitz to combat ‘foreign interference’ in Hong Kong

  • Beijing’s ambassadors around the world are taking an assertive – and sometimes aggressive – stance against their hosts’ views on the city’s unrest
  • Analysts say heightened activism aims to prevent further internationalisation of China’s domestic issue
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 5:43pm, 11 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave US flags after the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: May Tse
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Central district in November. Photo: David Wong
Is patience wearing thin for foreign firms in Hong Kong after months of protests?

  • Business leader warns contingency plans are being made in case violence flares again in troubled city
  • Competition from rival cities could lead to loss of talent in years ahead
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Jun Mai  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 1:44pm, 11 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Central district in November. Photo: David Wong
