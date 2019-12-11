Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave US flags after the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: May Tse
China launches PR blitz to combat ‘foreign interference’ in Hong Kong
- Beijing’s ambassadors around the world are taking an assertive – and sometimes aggressive – stance against their hosts’ views on the city’s unrest
- Analysts say heightened activism aims to prevent further internationalisation of China’s domestic issue
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong wave US flags after the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: May Tse
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Central district in November. Photo: David Wong
Is patience wearing thin for foreign firms in Hong Kong after months of protests?
- Business leader warns contingency plans are being made in case violence flares again in troubled city
- Competition from rival cities could lead to loss of talent in years ahead
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Central district in November. Photo: David Wong