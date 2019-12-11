China accuses the US of fomenting months of unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Regime-change chaos merchants: China lashes out at United States for stirring up colour revolutions
- Chinese diplomat tells Beijing forum that ‘some countries’ are abusing human rights in economic self-interest
- Comments follow endorsement of American legislation on Xinjiang and Hong Kong
Topic | US-China relations
In China, ethnic minority affairs have been at the centre of heated and controversial debates. Photo: Tessa Chan
From Xinjiang to Ningxia, China’s ethnic groups face end to affirmative action in education, taxes, policing
- Preferential policies – seen by Han Chinese as giving ethnic minorities unfair benefits – are changing
- Police crackdown on those who abuse the law may also be on the way, as campaigns stressing national identity are expanded
Topic | China’s Communist Party
