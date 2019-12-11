China’s Shiyan 1 was spotted carrying out research activities in Indian waters. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China /  Diplomacy

China steps up compliance with UN sea law after ship expelled by India

  • Foreign ministry tells vessels to get permission seven months in advance for scientific research in foreign waters
  • India had caught Chinese ship Shiyan 1 conducting research off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:14pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s Shiyan 1 was spotted carrying out research activities in Indian waters. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Shiyan-1 was spotted carrying out research near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese research vessel expelled by Indian warship for operating near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

  • Shiyan-1 caught working without permission off coast of Port Blair inside island group’s exclusive economic zone
  • Indian naval chief says seven or eight Chinese vessels can be found in region at any time
Topic |   India
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 8:33pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Shiyan-1 was spotted carrying out research near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.