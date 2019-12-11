China’s Shiyan 1 was spotted carrying out research activities in Indian waters. Photo: Chinese Academy of Sciences
China steps up compliance with UN sea law after ship expelled by India
- Foreign ministry tells vessels to get permission seven months in advance for scientific research in foreign waters
- India had caught Chinese ship Shiyan 1 conducting research off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Chinese research vessel expelled by Indian warship for operating near Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Shiyan-1 caught working without permission off coast of Port Blair inside island group’s exclusive economic zone
- Indian naval chief says seven or eight Chinese vessels can be found in region at any time
