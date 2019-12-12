COP25, the United Nations climate change conference, is being held in Madrid, Spain, after the event's original host Chile withdrew last month due to protests over economic inequality. Photo: AFP
COP25 summit: China leads four-nation attack over ‘imbalances’ in UN climate-change negotiations

  • Joint statement with Brazil, South Africa and India calls on wealthier nations to provide developing countries more funding to deal with the crisis
  • Statement comes as critics say China has done too little in cutting reliance on coal power plants and Brazil has failed to defend the Amazon
Stuart Lau

Updated: 2:30am, 12 Dec, 2019

Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China’s new climate negotiator takes swipe at US in debut at UN summit in Madrid

  • Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
  • Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
SCMP

Albert Han  

Updated: 9:59pm, 11 Dec, 2019

