COP25, the United Nations climate change conference, is being held in Madrid, Spain, after the event's original host Chile withdrew last month due to protests over economic inequality. Photo: AFP
COP25 summit: China leads four-nation attack over ‘imbalances’ in UN climate-change negotiations
- Joint statement with Brazil, South Africa and India calls on wealthier nations to provide developing countries more funding to deal with the crisis
- Statement comes as critics say China has done too little in cutting reliance on coal power plants and Brazil has failed to defend the Amazon
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China’s new climate negotiator takes swipe at US in debut at UN summit in Madrid
- Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
- Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
