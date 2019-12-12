A protest against China in Istanbul on December 7 called attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. Photo: EPA-EFE
US lawmakers aren’t buying what Beijing is selling about reality of Xinjiang detention camps
- Senate will consider a bolstered version of legislation targeting China, called the UIGHUR Act, that the House of Representatives approved by a 407-to-1 vote
- Despite China’s claims, Uygurs living overseas point to silence from relatives in Xinjiang as proof they are either still detained or their freedom is limited
Topic | Human rights in China
A protest against China in Istanbul on December 7 called attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing has defended its policies in Xinjiang, saying they are aimed at combating terrorism. Photo: AFP
China says it will ‘normalise’ Xinjiang camps as Beijing continues drive to defend policies in mainly Muslim region
- Chairman of regional government says facilities – which Beijing insists offer education and training – will be opened up to school leavers and farmers
- Comments come as Beijing continues defence against claims of human rights abuses in region, where up to a million Muslims are reportedly detained
Topic | Xinjiang
Beijing has defended its policies in Xinjiang, saying they are aimed at combating terrorism. Photo: AFP