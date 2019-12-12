A protest against China in Istanbul on December 7 called attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers aren’t buying what Beijing is selling about reality of Xinjiang detention camps

  • Senate will consider a bolstered version of legislation targeting China, called the UIGHUR Act, that the House of Representatives approved by a 407-to-1 vote
  • Despite China’s claims, Uygurs living overseas point to silence from relatives in Xinjiang as proof they are either still detained or their freedom is limited
Topic |   Human rights in China
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:51am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protest against China in Istanbul on December 7 called attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing has defended its policies in Xinjiang, saying they are aimed at combating terrorism. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

China says it will ‘normalise’ Xinjiang camps as Beijing continues drive to defend policies in mainly Muslim region

  • Chairman of regional government says facilities – which Beijing insists offer education and training – will be opened up to school leavers and farmers
  • Comments come as Beijing continues defence against claims of human rights abuses in region, where up to a million Muslims are reportedly detained
Topic |   Xinjiang
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 1:11am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has defended its policies in Xinjiang, saying they are aimed at combating terrorism. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.