Former US diplomat Christopher Hill has urged China and the US to focus on areas of common interest to reduce mistrust. Photo: AP
Beijing’s policies uniting US interest groups – against China, veteran diplomat Christopher Hill warns
- Time for a new approach, and shared interest in North Korean denuclearisation a good place to start, former US negotiator suggests
- Both sides need to ‘better understand’ their respective political situations
China accuses the US of fomenting months of unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
China hits out at United States for ‘stirring up colour revolutions and chaos’ to ‘under banner of human rights’ in apparent reference to Xinijang camps and Hong Kong protests
- Chinese diplomat tells Beijing forum that ‘some countries’ are abusing human rights in economic self-interest
- Comments follow endorsement of American legislation on Xinjiang internment camps and Hong Kong political freedoms
