Former US diplomat Christopher Hill has urged China and the US to focus on areas of common interest to reduce mistrust. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing’s policies uniting US interest groups – against China, veteran diplomat Christopher Hill warns

  • Time for a new approach, and shared interest in North Korean denuclearisation a good place to start, former US negotiator suggests
  • Both sides need to ‘better understand’ their respective political situations
Topic |   US-China relations
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 1:43pm, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US diplomat Christopher Hill has urged China and the US to focus on areas of common interest to reduce mistrust. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China accuses the US of fomenting months of unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
China /  Diplomacy

China hits out at United States for ‘stirring up colour revolutions and chaos’ to ‘under banner of human rights’ in apparent reference to Xinijang camps and Hong Kong protests

  • Chinese diplomat tells Beijing forum that ‘some countries’ are abusing human rights in economic self-interest
  • Comments follow endorsement of American legislation on Xinjiang internment camps and Hong Kong political freedoms
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:10am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China accuses the US of fomenting months of unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.