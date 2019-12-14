People hold placards calling for China to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
China, the hostage diplomacy isn’t working. It’s time to free Kovrig, Spavor and Yang

  • Detentions lay bare the party’s brutish approach to statecraft. If it wants to be seen as anything other than a barbarous regime, it can’t target the innocent
  • Those who know and worked with the two Canadians and Australian citizen must continue to speak out to ensure their plight is not forgotten
Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Dec, 2019

Supporters call for the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
China hands over cases of detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to prosecutors

  • Two have been held for a year on spying charges in move widely seen as retaliation for detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
  • Canadian government complains pair have been denied access to a lawyer and contact with families, but Chinese say they are ‘in good condition’
Updated: 11:28pm, 10 Dec, 2019

