People hold placards calling for China to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
People hold placards calling for China to release Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
Supporters call for the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
China hands over cases of detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to prosecutors
- Two have been held for a year on spying charges in move widely seen as retaliation for detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
- Canadian government complains pair have been denied access to a lawyer and contact with families, but Chinese say they are ‘in good condition’
Topic | Canada
Supporters call for the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver earlier this year. Photo: Reuters