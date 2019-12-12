Japanese professor Nobu Iwatani was detained in China in September on espionage charges. Photo: Facebook
China, Japan must rebuild trust after detention of ‘spy’ Nobu Iwatani, Japanese official says

  • Academics are concerned about travelling to China in wake of professor’s two-month detention, aid agency director Koji Fujiya tells forum in Beijing
  • Nations should ‘increase mutual understanding to avoid similar things happening in the future’, he says
Laura Zhou  

Updated: 4:48pm, 12 Dec, 2019

The recent detention of a Japanese scholar in China shows the need for greater understanding and trust between Tokyo and Beijing, a Japanese government official said on Thursday.

Nobu Iwatani
, a professor at Hokkaido University, was taken into custody in September on suspicion of spying but was
released last month
.

Koji Fujiya, a director of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a government department that coordinates development assistance, said the incident had unnerved many in Japan’s academic community.

Koji Fujiya, a director of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, says he hopes the "spy" case does not create a rift between the two nations. Photo: Reuters
“The professor has been released but there are deep concerns among Japanese scholars who study China, especially those planning to visit,” he said on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing to mark four decades of Japanese economic and technical support to China.

“After the incident, some are wondering if they should hold off on their research.”

But Fujiya said he hoped the case would not create a rift between the two sides.

“I don’t think people should believe that understanding China is difficult and take it [Iwatani’s detention] as a reason not to study China,” he said.

“The right way is to increase mutual understanding to avoid similar things happening in the future.”

Neither Beijing nor Tokyo has given a full explanation of what happened to Iwatani, who is a specialist in modern Chinese history and was reportedly in Beijing at the invitation of a local think tank.

China’s foreign ministry said at the time that he had confessed to collecting a large amount of “classified information” but was granted bail after pleading guilty.

A group of 130 Japanese scholars specialising in China studies signed an open letter asking Beijing to disclose full details of the case against Iwatani and the reason for his detention, which they said had damaged trust between the two countries’ academic communities.

Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have been strained after years of conflict over wartime grievances and sovereignty claims in the East China Sea. But relations have improved over the past year as the two Asian powers have experienced mutual problems with the United States under
President Donald Trump
.
Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe
is expected to visit China from December 23-25, during which he is set to take part in a three-way summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, on Christmas Eve.
Abe is also expected to meet
Chinese President Xi Jinping
in Beijing, according to information from the Japanese government.

Japan began providing aid to China under its development assistance programme in 1979, just months after Beijing announced its policy of reform and opening up.

The loans, grants and technical support were invaluable as China embarked on a vast infrastructure building programme that encompassed everything from hospitals to rail lines, ports to steel plants. It soon became the biggest recipient of Japanese aid.

Tokyo announced the end of its official assistance programme during Abe’s visit to Beijing in October 2018, but the leader said the two sides should continue to work together on infrastructure development projects in other countries.

Fujiya said at the forum in Beijing that they should also seek to cooperate on issues like climate change and disease control.

China and Japan, now the world’s second- and third-largest economies, are also keen to boost cooperation on tourism. The number of Chinese visiting Japan rose almost 14 per cent last year to 8.4 million.

Japan's flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Japanese ‘spy’ detained in China last month allowed to return home

  • The man, named by China’s foreign ministry as Nobu Iwatani, reportedly confessed to collecting a large amount of ‘classified information’
  • Japanese media have identified him as a professor from Hokkaido University who previously worked for the Japan’s defence and foreign ministries
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:53pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Japan's flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters

A Japanese man reportedly detained by Beijing on allegations of spying has been released and returned to his home country, government officials in Tokyo said on Friday.

Tokyo
confirmed last month that a Japanese man in his 40s had been held by Chinese authorities
since September on suspicion of violating Chinese laws, without providing details.

Japanese media have identified him as a professor from Hokkaido University who was detained on suspicion of spying.

“We confirmed his return … I’m glad he is back to
Japan
safely,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters without disclosing the details of the charges.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's foreign minister. Photo: Bloomberg
“This is a case that Prime Minister
[Shinzo] Abe
and I strongly pressed on
China
and this has borne fruit.”

In Beijing, China’s foreign ministry said the man – who they identified as Nobu Iwatani – confessed to collecting a large amount of “classified information”.

“The facts are clear, the evidence is conclusive,” said spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The man is suspected of violating both China’s criminal and counter-espionage laws and is awaiting trial on bail, Geng told reporters, adding that the man left China on Friday and returned to his home country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: AP

Late last month, Abe demanded “a positive response from China regarding the detention of a Japanese national” when he met China’s vice-president Wang Qishan.

The man, who has not been named by Japan, previously worked for the National Institute for Defence Studies in the defence ministry and the Japanese foreign ministry, according to local media reports.

Beijing has faced accusations of using the detention of foreigners as a political tool, with observers calling it “hostage diplomacy”.

In 2017, China detained six Japanese citizens for alleged “illegal activities”.

Since 2015, at least 13 Japanese citizens – all civilians – have been detained in China on various charges including espionage, according to local Japanese media.

Tokyo’s ties with Beijing have been strained at times by rows over history and territorial disputes but have improved recently, with President
Xi Jinping
expected to visit Japan early next year.
