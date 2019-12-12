“The professor has been released but there are deep concerns among Japanese scholars who study China, especially those planning to visit,” he said on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing to mark four decades of Japanese economic and technical support to China.

“After the incident, some are wondering if they should hold off on their research.”

But Fujiya said he hoped the case would not create a rift between the two sides.

“I don’t think people should believe that understanding China is difficult and take it [Iwatani’s detention] as a reason not to study China,” he said.

“The right way is to increase mutual understanding to avoid similar things happening in the future.”

Neither Beijing nor Tokyo has given a full explanation of what happened to Iwatani, who is a specialist in modern Chinese history and was reportedly in Beijing at the invitation of a local think tank.

China’s foreign ministry said at the time that he had confessed to collecting a large amount of “classified information” but was granted bail after pleading guilty.

A group of 130 Japanese scholars specialising in China studies signed an open letter asking Beijing to disclose full details of the case against Iwatani and the reason for his detention, which they said had damaged trust between the two countries’ academic communities.

President Donald Trump Relations between Beijing and Tokyo have been strained after years of conflict over wartime grievances and sovereignty claims in the East China Sea. But relations have improved over the past year as the two Asian powers have experienced mutual problems with the United States under

Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to visit China from December 23-25, during which he is set to take part in a three-way summit with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang andin Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, on Christmas Eve.

Chinese President Xi Jinping Abe is also expected to meetin Beijing, according to information from the Japanese government.

Japan began providing aid to China under its development assistance programme in 1979, just months after Beijing announced its policy of reform and opening up.

The loans, grants and technical support were invaluable as China embarked on a vast infrastructure building programme that encompassed everything from hospitals to rail lines, ports to steel plants. It soon became the biggest recipient of Japanese aid.

Tokyo announced the end of its official assistance programme during Abe’s visit to Beijing in October 2018, but the leader said the two sides should continue to work together on infrastructure development projects in other countries.

Fujiya said at the forum in Beijing that they should also seek to cooperate on issues like climate change and disease control.