Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, speaks at the Pentagon. Photo: US Departments of Defence
Pentagon’s top official on Asia policy, Randall Schriver, quits his post
- Randall Schriver is a vocal critic of Beijing and the first US official to call the internment facilities in Xinjiang ‘concentration camps’
- The foreign ministry has accused him of ‘grossly interfering’ in China’s internal affairs
