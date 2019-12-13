The China pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
COP25 summit: Expected to be cooling influence at UN climate conference, China instead lets Brazil heat up
- Joining Brasilia in threat to block agreement on carbon markets, Beijing disappoints western climate diplomats and negotiators
- ‘Brazil’s stance is very strong and it has put up a very defensive approach,’ a Chinese delegate says. ‘It is a headache even for us’
Topic | Climate change
The China pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China’s new climate negotiator takes swipe at US in debut at UN summit in Madrid
- Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
- Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
Topic | Environment
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP