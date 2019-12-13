The China pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

COP25 summit: Expected to be cooling influence at UN climate conference, China instead lets Brazil heat up

  • Joining Brasilia in threat to block agreement on carbon markets, Beijing disappoints western climate diplomats and negotiators
  • ‘Brazil’s stance is very strong and it has put up a very defensive approach,’ a Chinese delegate says. ‘It is a headache even for us’
Topic |   Climate change
SCMP

Albert Han  

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 3:18am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The China pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China’s new climate negotiator takes swipe at US in debut at UN summit in Madrid

  • Environment vice-minister Zhao Yingmin takes over following Xie Zhenhua’s decade in charge of the Chinese team
  • Delegates from nearly 200 countries are trying to reach deal on emissions curbs with China’s importance growing after US pulled out of process
Topic |   Environment
SCMP

Albert Han  

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 9:59pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Delegates at the UN summit in Madrid are trying to reach agreement on curbing emissions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.