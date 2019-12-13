Ivory Coast’s Soubre hydroelectric dam, built by China, is one of the projects scrutinised in the latest report by International Rivers. Photo: AFP
Green group spots environmental cracks in Chinese-built dam projects

  • International Rivers says companies are falling well short of the mark on impact assessments and community consultation
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:28pm, 13 Dec, 2019

China has built dozens of hydropower dams, including this one on the Yarkant River in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
Brahma Chellaney
China’s dam-building programme must take neighbours into account

  • Since China began damming the Mekong, droughts have become more frequent and intense in downriver countries
  • By diverting river water to its mega-dams, China has emerged as Asia’s upstream water controller, giving it great leverage
Updated: 10:05pm, 24 Nov, 2019

