Nauru’s President Lionel Aingimea has reaffirmed the Pacific Island nation’s close ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Nauru says it ‘will always stand’ with Taipei

  • Tiny Pacific Island nation ‘is much smaller compared to Taiwan in population, size and infrastructure, but our hearts are linked as one’, President Lionel Aingimea says
  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen extends a ‘heartfelt welcome’ to visiting leader
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:27pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nauru’s President Lionel Aingimea has reaffirmed the Pacific Island nation’s close ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Deputy assistant secretary of defence for East Asia Heino Klinck is the first senior American defence official to visit Taiwan since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. Photo: EPA
China /  Politics

New shine on US-Taiwan ties with trip by top Pentagon brass

  • Heino Klinck’s visit to the island is in apparent response to concerns that Beijing is pressuring Taipei in the run-up to January’s elections
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 6:16am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Deputy assistant secretary of defence for East Asia Heino Klinck is the first senior American defence official to visit Taiwan since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.