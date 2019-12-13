Nauru’s President Lionel Aingimea has reaffirmed the Pacific Island nation’s close ties with Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s diplomatic ally Nauru says it ‘will always stand’ with Taipei
- Tiny Pacific Island nation ‘is much smaller compared to Taiwan in population, size and infrastructure, but our hearts are linked as one’, President Lionel Aingimea says
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen extends a ‘heartfelt welcome’ to visiting leader
Deputy assistant secretary of defence for East Asia Heino Klinck is the first senior American defence official to visit Taiwan since Washington switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979. Photo: EPA
New shine on US-Taiwan ties with trip by top Pentagon brass
- Heino Klinck’s visit to the island is in apparent response to concerns that Beijing is pressuring Taipei in the run-up to January’s elections
