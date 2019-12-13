A new study has raised concerns about Chinese scientists and researchers working in the United States. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s actions ‘not in accord with US values of science ethics’, report says
- Research organisations should work more closely with the intelligence community, science advisory group says
- Study finds problems ‘with respect to research transparency, lack of reciprocity in collaborations and consortiums … potential conflicts of interest’
Topic | US-China trade war
A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
US failing to prevent China stealing research, congressional report says
- FBI should be more effective in warning universities about Chinese economic and industrial espionage, it says
- Agencies providing research grants and visas do too little to track recipients, while universities must be better at spotting conflicts of interest, it says
Topic | US-China relations
