A new study has raised concerns about Chinese scientists and researchers working in the United States. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s actions ‘not in accord with US values of science ethics’, report says

  • Research organisations should work more closely with the intelligence community, science advisory group says
  • Study finds problems ‘with respect to research transparency, lack of reciprocity in collaborations and consortiums … potential conflicts of interest’
Keegan Elmer

Updated: 2:43pm, 13 Dec, 2019

A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
US failing to prevent China stealing research, congressional report says

  • FBI should be more effective in warning universities about Chinese economic and industrial espionage, it says
  • Agencies providing research grants and visas do too little to track recipients, while universities must be better at spotting conflicts of interest, it says
Associated Press

Updated: 10:07pm, 19 Nov, 2019

A Senate committee has said billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded research in the US has contributed to China’s rise. Photo: Xinhua
