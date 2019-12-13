Negotiations should be based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying says. Photo: Reuters
China reaffirms any trade deal must be ‘mutually beneficial’
- Foreign ministry stops short of saying deal has been finalised but points to stock market surge as positive sign
- Negotiated a deal to benefit both nations, spokeswoman Hua Chunying says
Topic | US-China trade war
Trade war: US and China said to agree on ‘phase one’ deal, with new US tariffs set aside
- US President Donald Trump gives the settlement his approval, Bloomberg reports
- US tariffs of 15 per cent on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled for Sunday, will be postponed, news outlets say
