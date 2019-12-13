The US has introduced legislation that could target top Chinese officials with sanctions over human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Photo: Winson Wong
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi lashes out at US for ‘seriously damaging’ mutual trust

  • Foreign minister’s criticism over Xinjiang and Hong Kong legislation comes amid reports the two sides have reached a ‘phase one’ trade deal
  • He also says Washington officials have ‘slandered China’s social system, development path and cooperation with other countries’
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Dec, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House in Washington on October 11. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war: US and China said to agree on ‘phase one’ deal, with new US tariffs set aside

  • US President Donald Trump gives the settlement his approval, Bloomberg reports
  • US tariffs of 15 per cent on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled for Sunday, will be postponed, news outlets say
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:47am, 13 Dec, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House in Washington on October 11. Photo: Bloomberg
