The US has introduced legislation that could target top Chinese officials with sanctions over human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Photo: Winson Wong
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi lashes out at US for ‘seriously damaging’ mutual trust
- Foreign minister’s criticism over Xinjiang and Hong Kong legislation comes amid reports the two sides have reached a ‘phase one’ trade deal
- He also says Washington officials have ‘slandered China’s social system, development path and cooperation with other countries’
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US President Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House in Washington on October 11. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war: US and China said to agree on ‘phase one’ deal, with new US tariffs set aside
- US President Donald Trump gives the settlement his approval, Bloomberg reports
- US tariffs of 15 per cent on US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled for Sunday, will be postponed, news outlets say
