A deal with China could give Donald Trump a boost in next year’s US presidential election. Photo: Reuters
Trade deal may offer only short respite from US-China tensions, observers say
- Interim deal unconfirmed despite reports in US that Washington was set to cancel new tariffs and Beijing would buy US$50 billion of US goods
- Agreement could give China time to stabilise economy and win Donald Trump support for his presidential election campaign
Topic | US-China trade war
A deal with China could give Donald Trump a boost in next year’s US presidential election. Photo: Reuters
Chen Deming speaking at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference in New York. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Trade war: China using talks to prevent relations with US spinning out of control, former minister says
- China using trade talks to keep relations with US from spinning out of control amid an increasingly hostile bilateral atmosphere, says Chen Deming
- But Beijing still strongly opposes US legislation on Hong Kong and Xinjiang and will enact retaliatory measures, former Chinese Commerce Minister says
Topic | China economy
Chen Deming speaking at the South China Morning Post’s China Conference in New York. Photo: SCMP Pictures