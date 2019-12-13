Huawei has faced intense scrutiny across the West amid concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government. Photo: AP
Huawei’s European ambitions suffer setback after Norwegian firm turns down 5G partnership
- Chinese telecoms giant has been blacklisted in the US and security concerns about its role in Europe are growing
- Telenor picks Swedish firm Ericsson to build next-generation network after an ‘extensive security evaluation’
