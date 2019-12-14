The US is keen to bolster its ties with regional allies in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a Chinese think tank. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: US stages 85 military exercises with regional allies in 2019, report says
- Washington keen to boost the defence capabilities of its Asian partners and ‘enhance interoperability’, Peking University think tank says
- US ‘likely to stage more drills on core combat capability … to handle the perceived regional security threat’, it says
Topic | South China Sea
The US is keen to bolster its ties with regional allies in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a Chinese think tank. Photo: AFP
China has deployed an operational aerostat on Mischief Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: ISI
China deploys airship on outpost in disputed South China Sea, satellite firm says
- Images point to an airship-shaped craft above Mischief Reef as the Chinese military reportedly aims to build an early warning system in the area
Topic | South China Sea
China has deployed an operational aerostat on Mischief Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: ISI