The US is keen to bolster its ties with regional allies in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a Chinese think tank. Photo: AFP
South China Sea: US stages 85 military exercises with regional allies in 2019, report says

  • Washington keen to boost the defence capabilities of its Asian partners and ‘enhance interoperability’, Peking University think tank says
  • US ‘likely to stage more drills on core combat capability … to handle the perceived regional security threat’, it says
Teddy Ng

Updated: 9:00pm, 14 Dec, 2019

China has deployed an operational aerostat on Mischief Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: ISI
China deploys airship on outpost in disputed South China Sea, satellite firm says

  • Images point to an airship-shaped craft above Mischief Reef as the Chinese military reportedly aims to build an early warning system in the area
Liu Zhen

Updated: 12:22am, 30 Nov, 2019

