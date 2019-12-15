People’s Liberation Army chief General Li Zuocheng and Pentagon boss General Mark Milley are keen to boost military ties between China and the US. Photo: AFP
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Do military leaders hold the keys to peace for China and the US?

  • Tensions between the two powers have been rising, but the heads of the Pentagon and PLA are keen to ensure the conflict does not become militarised
  • While both countries speak the language of righteousness and law, they are both sleepwalking towards an all-out confrontation
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

People’s Liberation Army chief General Li Zuocheng and Pentagon boss General Mark Milley are keen to boost military ties between China and the US. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and PLA General Li Zuocheng agreed to increase cooperation on military matters. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

Chinese, US generals vow to manage military differences, like South China Sea

  • Chiefs of staff Li Zuocheng and Mark Milley promise to create an ‘opportunity to discuss building a constructive and results-oriented defence relationship’
  • Telephone call comes a day after Beijing blocks visits to Hong Kong by US warships, aircraft in response to Donald Trump signing human rights act into law
Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:10pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and PLA General Li Zuocheng agreed to increase cooperation on military matters. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.