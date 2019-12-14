The Arsenal midfielder accused Muslims of abandoning their co-religionists in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil faces backlash in China after attacking human rights abuses in Xinjiang
- Former Germany international urged Muslims around the world to speak up about plight of Uygurs and other minority groups in far western region, saying ‘giving consent to persecution is persecution itself’
- English Premier League club moves to distance itself from the player, insisting it is an ‘apolitical’ organisation
Topic | Xinjiang
The Arsenal midfielder accused Muslims of abandoning their co-religionists in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action against Norwich City in the English Premier League. Photo: Reuters
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action against Norwich City in the English Premier League. Photo: Reuters