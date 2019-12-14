The Arsenal midfielder accused Muslims of abandoning their co-religionists in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil faces backlash in China after attacking human rights abuses in Xinjiang

  • Former Germany international urged Muslims around the world to speak up about plight of Uygurs and other minority groups in far western region, saying ‘giving consent to persecution is persecution itself’
  • English Premier League club moves to distance itself from the player, insisting it is an ‘apolitical’ organisation
Laura Zhou

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Dec, 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action against Norwich City in the English Premier League. Photo: Reuters
Jonathan White
Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil reaction could spark NBA-style crisis in China for English Premier League

  • Official statement only published in Chinese as Premier League club distances itself from German star’s views on Xinjiang
  • NBA was launched into full-blown crisis in China after Houston Rockets GM’s pro-Hong Kong protest tweet
Jonathan White

Updated: 8:07pm, 14 Dec, 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action against Norwich City in the English Premier League. Photo: Reuters
