The suspect was accused of planting a device near the Kuomintang office in Tainan City. Photo: CNA
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen calls for calm after man held over ‘bomb’ placed outside opposition party office weeks before election

  • Suspect is shot and detained by police after 13-hour stand-off in the southern city of Kaohsiung
  • He is accused of leaving an explosive device outside the office of the main opposition party Kuomintang in the neighbouring city of Tainan
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 8:45pm, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The suspect was accused of planting a device near the Kuomintang office in Tainan City. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Beijing accuses Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of using spy allegations for political gain

  • Party ‘has bound itself to a scammer and carried out this huge political manipulation’, Taiwan Affairs Office says
  • Authorities in Taipei had earlier questioned executives of Hong Kong company about charges made by self-proclaimed spy Wang Liqiang
Topic |   Taiwan
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 11:18pm, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.