The suspect was accused of planting a device near the Kuomintang office in Tainan City. Photo: CNA
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen calls for calm after man held over ‘bomb’ placed outside opposition party office weeks before election
- Suspect is shot and detained by police after 13-hour stand-off in the southern city of Kaohsiung
- He is accused of leaving an explosive device outside the office of the main opposition party Kuomintang in the neighbouring city of Tainan
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Beijing described Taipei’s investigation into two executives from a Hong Kong investment firm as a political farce. Photo: AP
Beijing accuses Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party of using spy allegations for political gain
- Party ‘has bound itself to a scammer and carried out this huge political manipulation’, Taiwan Affairs Office says
- Authorities in Taipei had earlier questioned executives of Hong Kong company about charges made by self-proclaimed spy Wang Liqiang
Topic | Taiwan
