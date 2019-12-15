China has halted a plan to impose fresh tariffs on imports of American goods. Photo: AP
Trade war: China halts introduction of new tariffs on US goods
- Beijing holds fire on duties of 5 and 10 per cent that were set to take effect at noon on Sunday
- Move comes after US also shelves new tariffs and agrees to halve some of those already in place
Topic | US-China trade war
The two sides are expected to sign the agreement in the new year, but further talks will still be needed. Photo: Reuters
Why US-China trade talks aren’t out of the woods yet despite interim deal
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says ‘phase-one agreement’ will help stabilise relations but official media declines to hail victory
- Many details have yet to be announced and a number of thorny issues still have to be resolved
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
