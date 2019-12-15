Mesut Ozil urged Muslims to speak out about the treatment of Uygurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state broadcaster drops Arsenal game after Mesut Ozil attacks treatment of Uygurs
- CCTV’s decision to scrap live fixture against Manchester City follows former Germany international’s call for Muslims to speak out about treatment of minorities in Xinjiang
- English Premier League club tried to distance itself from player’s comments but will now wait to see if there are further repercussions
Topic | Xinjiang
Mesut Ozil urged Muslims to speak out about the treatment of Uygurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters