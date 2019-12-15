The US has been urging its allies to freeze the Chinese telecoms giant out of their 5G networks. Photo: DPA
Chinese ambassador accused of threatening German car industry if Huawei is frozen out

  • Diplomat Wu Ken warns ‘there will be consequences’ if the Chinese telecoms giant is excluded and floats possibility of German cars being banned on safety grounds
  • German politicians are seeking to pass a bill to exclude ‘untrustworthy’ firms from 5G network amid ongoing security fears surrounding company
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 9:08pm, 15 Dec, 2019

