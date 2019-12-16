US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, center, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in July. Photo: Reuters
US trade chief Robert Lighthizer says China phase-one trade deal ‘totally done’ and will ‘nearly double’ US exports

  • Lighthizer said the success of the deal, announced on Friday, will depend on whether reformers or hardliners are making decisions in Beijing
  • He said there would be some routine ‘scrubs’ to the text and that a date and location for the signing is still being determined
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:24am, 16 Dec, 2019

The US and China will now legally review of the text of the agreement and make arrangements for it to be signed. Pictured, Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Trade war breakthrough: US and China reach phase-one deal

  • The agreement covers a wide range of issues, including intellectual property protection, technology transfers and agricultural purchases
  • As an immediate result, a new 15 per cent tariff on around US$160 billion of Chinese goods, scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, was cancelled
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 2:55pm, 14 Dec, 2019

