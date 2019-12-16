US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, center, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in July. Photo: Reuters
US trade chief Robert Lighthizer says China phase-one trade deal ‘totally done’ and will ‘nearly double’ US exports
- Lighthizer said the success of the deal, announced on Friday, will depend on whether reformers or hardliners are making decisions in Beijing
- He said there would be some routine ‘scrubs’ to the text and that a date and location for the signing is still being determined
Topic | US-China trade war
