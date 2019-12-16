A Secret Service agent guards his post on the roof of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US expels Chinese diplomats suspected of spying, in first such incident in more than 30 years
- Report in The New York Times claims that at least one of the diplomats was believed to be an intelligence officer operating under cover
Topic | US-China trade war
China has halted a plan to impose fresh tariffs on imports of American goods. Photo: AP
Trade war: China halts introduction of new tariffs on US goods
- Beijing holds fire on duties of 5 and 10 per cent that were set to take effect at noon on Sunday
- Move comes after US also shelves new tariffs and agrees to halve some of those already in place
