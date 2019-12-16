The WTO’s Appellate Body can no longer function after the US blocked the appointment of new judges. Photo: AFP
Chinese ex-vice minister slams US for putting WTO at risk of being ‘irrelevant and non-existent’
- Zhu Guangyao says World Trade Organisation is in ‘real danger of being suspended’ after move to block appointment of new judges to Appellate Body
- He tells international relations forum in Beijing that a path needs to be found to uphold the principles of free trade and equality
The World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Appellate Body is the final court of appeal for trade disputes heard at the Geneva-based trade body and it requires a minimum of three judges to hear cases. Photo: AFP
WTO: China blames US as appeal court comes to a halt, sparking new fears for global trading system
- The World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Appellate Body no longer has the minimum number of judges required to hear appeals to trade disputes
- China says the United States has been an ‘obstruction’, while Washington openly admits it has been trying to force change at the world trade referee
