It is the first time the US has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage for more than three decades. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing protests after US expels two Chinese diplomats who drove onto military base

  • Foreign ministry says allegations not in line with the facts and calls for Washington to ‘correct its mistake and cancel the decision’
  • The officials were expelled on suspicion of espionage in September
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 9:45pm, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

It is the first time the US has expelled Chinese diplomats on suspicion of espionage for more than three decades. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Secret Service agent guards his post on the roof of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US expels Chinese diplomats suspected of spying, in first such incident in more than 30 years

  • Report in The New York Times claims that at least one of the diplomats was believed to be an intelligence officer operating under cover
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:35am, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Secret Service agent guards his post on the roof of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.