China’s permanent mission to the UN sent a diplomatic note to its secretary general Antonio Guterres saying Malaysia’s claim “seriously infringed” on its sovereignty. Photo: DPA
Beijing urges UN commission not to consider Malaysian claim in South China Sea
- Chinese permanent mission to the United Nations says neighbour has ‘seriously infringed on sovereignty, rights and jurisdiction’
- Kuala Lumpur is seeking to establish the outer limits of its legal continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical mile limit
Topic | South China Sea
The PLA Air Force has changed its approach from passive to active, according to one officer. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese warplanes take South China Sea exercises to new level
- Latest drill transforms PLA’s approach in the disputed waterway from ‘passive’ to ‘proactive’ in marked contrast to previous war games
- New strategy aimed at preparing for ‘unexpected confrontations’
Topic | China military
