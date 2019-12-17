China’s permanent mission to the UN sent a diplomatic note to its secretary general Antonio Guterres saying Malaysia’s claim “seriously infringed” on its sovereignty. Photo: DPA
Beijing urges UN commission not to consider Malaysian claim in South China Sea

  • Chinese permanent mission to the United Nations says neighbour has ‘seriously infringed on sovereignty, rights and jurisdiction’
  • Kuala Lumpur is seeking to establish the outer limits of its legal continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical mile limit
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Dec, 2019

The PLA Air Force has changed its approach from passive to active, according to one officer. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese warplanes take South China Sea exercises to new level

  • Latest drill transforms PLA’s approach in the disputed waterway from ‘passive’ to ‘proactive’ in marked contrast to previous war games
  • New strategy aimed at preparing for ‘unexpected confrontations’
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 12:36am, 17 Dec, 2019

