EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Asem, the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting, in Madrid on December 15. Photo: Xinhua
Human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang raised in China-EU meeting
- European foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell confirms discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Madrid
- Wang responds with call for Europe not to interfere in China’s domestic affairs
Topic | Human rights
China accuses the US of fomenting months of unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
China hits out at United States for ‘stirring up colour revolutions and chaos’ to ‘under banner of human rights’ in apparent reference to Xinijang camps and Hong Kong protests
- Chinese diplomat tells Beijing forum that ‘some countries’ are abusing human rights in economic self-interest
- Comments follow endorsement of American legislation on Xinjiang internment camps and Hong Kong political freedoms
Topic | Hong Kong protests
