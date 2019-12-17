Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells an audience in Brussels that China regards the EU as a partner and not a rival. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says EU investment pact is a top priority
- China’s top diplomat puts the emphasis on cooperation rather than competition in speech to Brussels think tank
- He urges European states to create level playing field for Chinese businesses and make up their own minds about 5G communications
Topic | European Union
Huawei has faced intense scrutiny across the West amid concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government. Photo: AP
Huawei’s European ambitions suffer setback after Norwegian firm turns down 5G partnership
- Chinese telecoms giant has been blacklisted in the US and security concerns about its role in Europe are growing
- Telenor picks Swedish firm Ericsson to build next-generation network after an ‘extensive security evaluation’
Topic | Huawei
