Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells an audience in Brussels that China regards the EU as a partner and not a rival. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says EU investment pact is a top priority

  • China’s top diplomat puts the emphasis on cooperation rather than competition in speech to Brussels think tank
  • He urges European states to create level playing field for Chinese businesses and make up their own minds about 5G communications
Topic |   European Union
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells an audience in Brussels that China regards the EU as a partner and not a rival. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei has faced intense scrutiny across the West amid concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Huawei’s European ambitions suffer setback after Norwegian firm turns down 5G partnership

  • Chinese telecoms giant has been blacklisted in the US and security concerns about its role in Europe are growing
  • Telenor picks Swedish firm Ericsson to build next-generation network after an ‘extensive security evaluation’
Topic |   Huawei
Albert Han

Albert Han  

Updated: 4:01am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei has faced intense scrutiny across the West amid concerns over its relationship with the Chinese government. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.