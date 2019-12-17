Dusan Navratil says he was surprised by the prime minister’s decision to sack him. Photo: Facebook
Czech cybersecurity chief fired amid dispute over Huawei security threat
- Prime Minister Andrej Babis sacks Dusan Navratil and adds to European controversies over Chinese technology giant
- Analyst says Prague’s positions on Huawei have been ‘a bit chaotic’ amid conflict between economic and political concerns
Topic | Huawei
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Angela Merkel faces revolt over Huawei as German lawmakers seek full ban
- New bill in parliament seeks to allow exclusion of ‘untrustworthy’ 5G equipment vendors from all networks
- Move goes beyond previous calls to ban Chinese telecoms firm from sensitive core network alone
