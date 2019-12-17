Dusan Navratil says he was surprised by the prime minister’s decision to sack him. Photo: Facebook
China /  Diplomacy

Czech cybersecurity chief fired amid dispute over Huawei security threat

  • Prime Minister Andrej Babis sacks Dusan Navratil and adds to European controversies over Chinese technology giant
  • Analyst says Prague’s positions on Huawei have been ‘a bit chaotic’ amid conflict between economic and political concerns
Topic |   Huawei
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:54pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dusan Navratil says he was surprised by the prime minister’s decision to sack him. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: dpa
World /  Europe

Angela Merkel faces revolt over Huawei as German lawmakers seek full ban

  • New bill in parliament seeks to allow exclusion of ‘untrustworthy’ 5G equipment vendors from all networks
  • Move goes beyond previous calls to ban Chinese telecoms firm from sensitive core network alone
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:50pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.