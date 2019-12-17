Talks have stalled since Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un’s last meeting on the Korean border.Photo: AP
China urges UN Security Council to back plans to ease North Korean sanctions
- Chances for breakthrough in talks with US appear to be fading after Pyongyang carried out tests and missile sites and warned Washington to choose what sort of ‘Christmas gift’ it wanted
- Beijing’s plan tabled jointly with Russia would see some export curbs lifted in move designed to ‘balance’ different sides’ concerns
Topic | North Korea
North Korea’s latest missile test set off an exchange of rhetoric, this time between Pyongyang and Tokyo. Photo: EPA-EFE
