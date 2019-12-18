US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press at the State Department in Washington on December 11. Photo: AP
Mike Pompeo expresses support for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil in criticism of China’s treatment of Uygurs
- US secretary of state says Beijing can censor team’s football games but cannot hide rights violations
- Star midfielder slammed Chinese crackdown on social media last week, urging fellow Muslims around the world to speak up about plight of Uygurs
Topic | Xinjiang
Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil posted pictures on Twitter and Instagram on Friday, accusing Muslims of staying silent over the mistreatment of the Uygur Muslim minority in China. Photo: Reuters
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil deceived by ‘fake news’ on Xinjiang, China says
- Football star’s comments on mistreatment of Uygurs ‘affected by falsehoods’
- Foreign ministry invites Ozil to see the region’s ‘stable political situation’ for himself
Topic | China Society
