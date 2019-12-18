Representative Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, was the one “no” vote in legislation targeting China over its human rights record. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

Party of one: Thomas Massie, the lone dissenting US lawmaker on Uygur and Hong Kong democracy votes that targeted China

  • The Republican’s holdout garners condemnation from human rights campaigners and praise from a Chinese government official
  • Opposition to perceived ‘interference’ in China’s affairs overlooks Beijing’s meddling in the US as it coerces overseas Uygurs into silence, activists say
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Albert Han  

Updated: 3:28am, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Representative Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, was the one “no” vote in legislation targeting China over its human rights record. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
A protester in Istanbul draws attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers aren’t buying what Beijing is selling about reality of Xinjiang detention camps

  • Senate will consider a bolstered version of legislation targeting China, called the UIGHUR Act, that the House of Representatives approved by a 407-to-1 vote
  • Despite China’s claims, Uygurs living overseas point to silence from relatives in Xinjiang as proof they are either still detained or their freedom is limited
Topic |   Human rights in China
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:43pm, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester in Istanbul draws attention to the treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.