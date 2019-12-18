European Council President Charles Michel meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
China quick to call Europe a partner – but talks on investment agreement ‘moving at snail’s pace’

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasises partnership to new European Council president, as top EU trade official despairs of slow progress
  • EU leadership has previously referred to China as a systemic rival
Stuart Lau

Updated: 12:08pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells an audience in Brussels that China regards the EU as a partner and not a rival. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says EU investment pact is a top priority

  • China’s top diplomat puts the emphasis on cooperation rather than competition in speech to Brussels think tank
  • He urges European states to create level playing field for Chinese businesses and make up their own minds about 5G communications
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:29pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells an audience in Brussels that China regards the EU as a partner and not a rival. Photo: Xinhua
