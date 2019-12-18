North Korea has continued to test missiles, adding to its tensions with the US. Photo: AP
US envoy for North Korea visits China as Washington warns against lifting sanctions
- Stephen Biegun urges international unity with North Korea refusing to discuss denuclearisation
- China and Russia have proposed lifting some UN sanctions on the North
People watch a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. Photo: AP Photo
North Korea says new tests at rocket site will help it counter US threats
- Nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled with a deadline approaching
