North Korea has continued to test missiles, adding to its tensions with the US. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

US envoy for North Korea visits China as Washington warns against lifting sanctions

  • Stephen Biegun urges international unity with North Korea refusing to discuss denuclearisation
  • China and Russia have proposed lifting some UN sanctions on the North
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:24pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korea has continued to test missiles, adding to its tensions with the US. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
People watch a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. Photo: AP Photo
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea says new tests at rocket site will help it counter US threats

  • Nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled with a deadline approaching
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:58pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

People watch a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.