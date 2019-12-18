The Pentagon, the US defence department headquarters, would receive most of the US$738 billion military budget passed on Tuesday. Photo: The Washington Post
US Senate passes US$700 billion defence act to support Taiwan and counter China and Russia
- Measures include monitoring China’s military capability and interference in January’s Taiwan elections
- Donald Trump set to sign act that also creates ‘Space Force’ and raises overall defence spending
Topic | Taiwan
The Pentagon, the US defence department headquarters, would receive most of the US$738 billion military budget passed on Tuesday. Photo: The Washington Post
A Taiwanese F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan to team up with US to build fighter jet centre, sending another defiant message to Beijing
- Centre could make Taiwan more self-sufficient in its defence capability
- Latest arms deal is further evidence of closer relations under presidencies of US’ Donald Trump and Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen
Topic | Taiwan
A Taiwanese F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE