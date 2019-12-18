US businesses are anxious to get on with exporting hi-tech goods without playing into the hands of rivals such as China. Illustration: Brian Wang
US finalising rules to limit sensitive technology exports to China and other rivals, report says
- Washington aims for regulations covering overseas sales of products such as quantum computers that will satisfy national security and US exporters
- Document says commerce department was involved in wide consultation
Topic | US-China trade war
Sales of certain American hi-tech goods to Hong Kong are set to come under closer scrutiny. Photo: AFP
US hi-tech goods shipped through Hong Kong to face closer scrutiny under new democracy legislation
- City will be subject to tighter customs controls on ‘dual-use’ products that have both military and commercial applications
- Washington is becoming increasingly concerned at China’s use of American technology, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
