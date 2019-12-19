The Sino-British Joint Declaration promised that Hong Kong’s way of life would remain unchanged until 2047 under the one country, two systems framework. Photo: Shutterstock
Britain urges China to ensure Hong Kong’s freedoms on joint declaration anniversary amidst protest turmoil
- Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab affirms British view that handover treaty remains in force
- Date is largely overlooked in China which is coincidentally celebrating 20 years since return of Hong Kong’s neighbouring city of Macau
