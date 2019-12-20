United Nations experts and activists say that at least 1 million Uygurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Can China sustain its human rights vision with Xinjiang and Hong Kong in spotlight?

  • Beijing’s efforts to shift focus to economic development have found favour in the global south but resistance from the West is growing
  • There is renewed scrutiny from Western nations as they evaluate their relationship with China
Topic |   Human rights
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy

Updated: 6:30am, 20 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

United Nations experts and activists say that at least 1 million Uygurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy joined the Post in 2018. She previously wrote about China tech, business and society for SupChina and has a bachelor's in literature from Yale University and a master's from Columbia Journalism School.