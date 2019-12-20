United Nations experts and activists say that at least 1 million Uygurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Can China sustain its human rights vision with Xinjiang and Hong Kong in spotlight?
- Beijing’s efforts to shift focus to economic development have found favour in the global south but resistance from the West is growing
- There is renewed scrutiny from Western nations as they evaluate their relationship with China
Topic | Human rights
United Nations experts and activists say that at least 1 million Uygurs and members of other largely Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP