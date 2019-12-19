Cheng Jingye addresses media during the press conference at his residence in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China’s envoy to Australia dismisses mass detention of Uygurs in Xinjiang as ‘fake news’

  • Cheng Jingye also defends his government against accusations of espionage and political meddling in Australia
  • He rejects claims Chinese-Australian author Yang Hengjun, detained for past 11 months, was denied a lawyer and interrogated while shackled
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:10pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cheng Jingye addresses media during the press conference at his residence in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE