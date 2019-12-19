Smoke rising from targets inside Syria, days after the US withdrew troops from the area. Photo: EPA-EFE
Syria plans to do sanction-busting business with China, but will Beijing play along?
- President Bashar al-Assad has pledged to find ways around US sanctions for Chinese businesses as he seeks to rebuild the country
- While Beijing wants a stable Syria, its approach to the Middle East is cautious
Topic | Syrian conflict
Smoke rising from targets inside Syria, days after the US withdrew troops from the area. Photo: EPA-EFE